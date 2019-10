Tavemark Scores Lone Goal as Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Blank Saints

This year's Border Battle bragging rights go to the Wisconsin-Superior men's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior Pontus Tavemark scored in the 59th minute off a corner kick as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team shut out St. Scholastica 1-0 Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.

The Yellowjackets outshot the Saints 17-6, allowing just one shot on goal. UWS improves to 6-2-2 on the season while CSS falls to 2-10.