UMD Student Toxicology Report: Alcohol, Marijuana and Ritalin ‘Significant Conditions’

DULUTH, Minn. – Toxicology results for UMD student Jacob Lavoie were released by Anoka County officials on Tuesday.

The results indicate the cause of death as drowning and alcohol, marijuana and Ritalin as “significant conditions.”

Lavoie’s body was pulled from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park on September 9.

The UMD student was last seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden around midnight and early morning September 1 and was reported missing shortly after.