UMD Women’s Hockey to Open Season Against Third-Ranked Clarkson

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are getting set to open their season this weekend at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs are coming off a mixed bag of results from their exhibition against the Minnesota Whitecaps. The team says there was a lot they liked from that game and a few things they need to clean up before the start of the regular season.

“I think it was just fun for us to get out there and be able to play in a game,” senior forward Brooklynn Schugel.

“You get to see it all put together. You got the lights on, the jerseys, the whole bit. You got to get that one out of your system. Being game ready for back-to-back games is very different than just one,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

And it will be a big opener for the Bulldogs as they will host third–ranked Clarkson. UMD was swept by the Golden Knights last season, but will be looking to get better results this time around to start the season on a high note.

“It will set the pace for the year. It’s a good start for the freshmen. This is what college hockey is like. I think it’s all positive things to come out of this series,” said senior defenseman Jalyn Elmes.

