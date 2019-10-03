250 Nursing Leaders Gather in Duluth for Conference

Nurses say semi-annual conference is a great chance to meet new people and network

DULUTH, Minn. – Two-hundred-fifty nursing leaders from across Minnesota came together in Duluth for a conference to discuss important topics in their field.

They’re talking about innovation, finance, and emergency response.

Nurses tell us the semi-annual event is a great chance to meet new people and network.

“You get to see different approaches to everyday problems that nurse leaders have across the state. You might learn something that works in a smaller environment that might work in a bigger environment.”

The conference continues Friday with a variety of speakers at the DECC.