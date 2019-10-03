DSSO Kicks Off New Season of Concerts Saturday at the DECC

Season Open for the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra is Saturday, October 5

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re in the mood for a night at the Symphony Orchestra, you’re in luck!

The Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dirk Meyer is thrilled to present their 2019-2020 concert lineup.

The new season won’t have a theme as in previous years. Instead, the DSSO will be focusing on the experiences of simply going to the symphony.

Meyer wants to help listeners focus on how going to the symphony can leave attendees feeling transformed, inspired, and powerful.

The first concert highlights the powerful elements – one of the pieces by Jonathan Leshnoff “Starburst” is incredibly short, with a total length of eight minutes.

Meyer says it’s eight minutes of uninterrupted power that highlights almost all of the sections of the orchestra.

There’s also Tchaikovsky’s “Francesca da Rimini,” which follows the story from Dante’s inferno of Francesca, who is guilty of adultery, but the way Tchaikovsky orchestrates this, it gives the feeling of falling, so some people experience disorientation when listening to it.

The end of the concert will feature Lynn Harrell performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, which was Dvorak’s last solo concerto he wrote and is a wonderfully romantic piece.

The DSSO is also highlighting new things happening throughout the season.

A retapping of Dusseldirk from Bent Paddle happening on October 1 at Bent Paddle.

The symphony is also launching a brand new Casual Concerts Series, which will be taking place the day after regular concerts with a more intimate, family-fun setting. It’ll be a casual setting within Symphony Hall at the DECC. Musicians will be wearing jeans!

Meyer says this is a great time for families to take their kids or someone who’s been curious about the symphony, but unsure of where to begin.

These are an abbreviated concert from the night before, so they will be a 45 minute (no intermission) Sunday afternoon concert.

The first one is Sunday, October 27: Movie Music Matinee at DECC Symphony Hall.

Tickets are just $10 online or $15 at the door – cash only and the best part? Ages 17 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket (up to 4 youth per adult).

Click here for more information about the DSSO’s new season of adventure!