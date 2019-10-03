Duluth Launches Snow Assistance Removal Pilot Program

20 first come first serve spots are available for the first year of the program.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new snow removal pilot program designed to help people who are seniors or have disabilities is being tried in Duluth this winter.

Snow must be cleared from all sidewalks, wheelchair accessible curb ramps, and even bus stops in front of properties within 24 hours of the snow ending.

The city says clear sidewalks makes a huge difference for some people who have trouble getting around.

“It could be the difference between someone being able to live independently in their own home or having to move into an assisted living or their own environment. For other folks who can’t do it on their own it’s very isolating,” said Roberta Cich, the chair of the Duluth Commission of Disabilities.

The city also needs 20 volunteers to participate in the program that will start November 1 if enough volunteers sign up.

To be able to receive help people must meet certain qualifications as well.

“To be eligible for the program you must be at least 60 years old or have a disability that causes you not to be able to remove snow from your sidewalk. You must lack available resources such as financial and other local family friends neighbors that are able to assist you with the snow removal,” said Amanda Crosby also part of the Duluth Commission on Disabilities.

The 20 applicants will be chosen on a first come first serve basis and those applying need to do so by October 18.

Anyone interested in giving or receiving help as part of the program can visit their website here.