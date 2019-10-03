Duluth Man Arrested in Connection to Duluth Cider Burglary

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they have made a “significant arrest” in connection to a string of burglaries in the Lincoln Park Business District over the last month.

According to the authorities, 25-year-old Duluth man was arrested on Wednesday for 3rd Degree Burglary in connection with the burglary at Duluth Cider.

At the time of his arrest, the man was in possession of stolen property from another burglary.

Duluth police say they are still investigating burglaries last month at Vintage Italian Pizza, Ursa Minor and Marshall Construction Services but have not confirmed if the man is a suspect in those incidents.

Public court records show the man was charged with four other burglaries, theft and possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree earlier this year.

Police say the public is encouraged to report any further information known on these crimes to the Duluth Police Property Financial Crimes Unit at 218-730-5160.