Essentia Health Seeking Community Feedback on Vision Northland Project

Project will consolidate Essentia's Duluth medical campus with a new 12-story hospital tower

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health is asking for community input on their $800 million Vision Northland project. On Thursday, they held a community meeting about the new healthcare center.

The project is expected to transform Duluth’s skyline with a new twelve-story hospital tower. Essentia caregivers tell us it will change the way medicine is practiced across the region.

Displays gave Duluthians an in-depth look at the Vision Northland plans. A 3-D model provided an overhead view of Essentia’s new proposed campus.

The meeting at the American Indian Community Housing Organization is designed to keep the community informed and gather design feedback for the new medical center.

“We are part of the hillside, we’re part of the community, part of Duluth, and we want to come out to the community. That’s why we’re here today rather than back in the campus.”

People at the meeting tell us they’re excited to learn more about the project plans and timeline.

Margie Nelson, a Duluth planning commissioner who attended tells us she’s hoping to see other developments come to the city because of Vision Northland.

“There’s going to be spaces freed up that the hospital’s vacating so I’m hoping there will be more investment in affordable housing because we need it in the community,” said Nelson.

Essentia plans to hold these community meetings quarterly while construction is happening.

The new Essentia hospital tower is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Meanwhile, nearby St. Luke’s Hospital is also planning a $300 million expansion.