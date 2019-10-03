Indulgent Spaghetti Carbonara with Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar

Cooking Connection: Spaghetti Carbonara

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, we’re catching up with Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar located in Duluth’s Canal Park.

Senior Sous Chef Chad Bloomquist demonstrates how to prepare the restaurants indulgent Spaghetti Carbonara.

Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar is located at 405 Lake Avenue South in Duluth, Minnesota.

Click here to see the full menu, specials, and more!