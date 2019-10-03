Ron Tondryk Steps Down as Cloquet Softball Head Coach

Tondryk has led the program for the past decade and was involved with Cloquet athletics for 30 years.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ron Tondryk announced Wednesday he is stepping down as head coach of the Cloquet softball team.

Tondryk has led the program for the past decade and was involved with Cloquet athletics for 30 years. The ‘Jacks are coming off their first appearance in the Class AAA state tourney since 2012, and they came back home with a third-place plaque.

The search for the new head coach will begin immediately.