Salvation Army Searching for Bell Ringers

DULUTH, Minn. -The Salvation Army is on the hunt for bell ringers to participate in their Red Kettle fundraiser.

They began looking for volunteers at the beginning of the month.

For the Salvation Army, bell ringing season is their number one fundraiser campaign raising over $200,000 alone last year. All of the proceeds stay local.

“Every cent that goes into those kettles stays in our community, and it’s a great opportunity to make a difference, make an impact in your own neighborhood,” Salvation Army Business Administrator, Kristy Eckart says.

If you would like more information on how you can sign up, click here: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/bell-ringing