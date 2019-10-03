Setup Underway for Bentleyville Tour of Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteers have been hard at work setting up tunnels and lights over at Bayfront Festival Park.

Although there’s still a long way to go, organizers are excited to bring new displays this year, especially along the fire pit area.

“For the first time in ten years, we’re getting rid of all of our snowflakes on the panels. It’s being turned into a castle for the very first time,” Bentleyville Executive Director, Nathan Bentley says.

“We’ve got a new aquarium display, a new Charles Dickens display. Lots of brand new displays down there that people are going to enjoy as they walk through the park.”

Bentleyville will officially open on November 23rd.