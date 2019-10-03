Slow Starts Not a Concern as UMD Football Team Get Set for Clash Against #3 MSU-Mankato

The Mavericks are the last team to defeat the Bulldogs in conference play back in 2017.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That will be the mantra this weekend for the UMD football team.

After averaging over 20 points in the first half of the first two games of the season, the Bulldogs have scored 17 points combined in the last two weeks. Head coach Curt Wiese says slow starts are part of the process and helps his staff learn about their team when they face some early adversity.

“Obviously everyone would like to come out and have an opportunity to get up in a game early on. But when you look at it, Bedmidji [State] is a good football team. They had a good plan against us defensively and fortunately in the last couple of weeks, our defense has played extremely well, along with our special teams, to give us an opportunity to break things open in the second half,” Wiese said.

UMD will need a good start this week as they take on third-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato. The Mavericks are the last team to defeat the Bulldogs in conference play back in 2017.

“They’re good in every spot. A lot of teams have deficiencies, either across the board or with the second guys in. But with Mankato, just like us, we’ve got a lot of play-makers and they have a lot of talent. It should be a battle. It should be fun,” quarterback John Larson said.

“We haven’t done well against these guys in the past few seasons so this is another opportunity for us to be able to compete and hopefully get a win in Mankato,” said Wiese.

Kickoff at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday is set for 2 p.m.