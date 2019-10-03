UMD Hosts Head of the Lakes Career and Internship Fair

For more than 20 years the Head of the Lakes Career and Internship Fair has helped thousands of students in the Twin Ports explore a variety of jobs.

The bi–annual career event was once again held at UMD.

More than 80 local and national employers were on campus to share information about their available jobs and internships.

The career fair was also an opportunity for students to share their skills to hopefully secure one of those openings.

“I am trying to start networking and slowly realize what kind of job I want to go into and what corporation I want to work for. This is really helpful to network and meet potential employers,” said Abbie Nyberg.

UMD staff say there are a few careers that are becoming more popular in recent years as the local business landscape changes.

“I see a lot of employers that are looking for human services professions as well as marketing and sales,” said Employer Relations Director Susan Hudec. “Another large area they are looking for is I.T., computer science, data analytics and business analytics.

The next head of the lakes job fair is expected to be held in February at the University of Wisconsin- Superior.