UMD Men’s Hockey Welcome University of Alberta for Exhibition Game

Puck drop Saturday night at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will take the ice this weekend for the first time since winning back-to-back national titles.

The Bulldogs will open their season with an exhibition against the University of Alberta, one of the best teams north of the border.

“It kind of shows what the guys have and where guys need to step up and where roles need to be filled. Obviously Alberta is a really good team. Two years ago, we lost to them. It’ll be a nice wake-up call I think to a lot of guys,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

“I don’t want us to go into that game thinking it’s just an exhibition. I want to get the mentality as such right away because you turn around next week and it’s for real. We’ll probably play everybody to some extent. We’ll probably get all of the goalies some work and just get everybody in the game mode,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

