University of Minnesota Duluth Stands Against Sexual Assault

"No means no, no matter what."

DULUTH, Minn. – College women are three times more at risk of a sexual assault than all women.

The University of Minnesota Duluth is hoping to shed light on this issue one sign at a time.

In the middle of the hustle and bustle of the lunch hour, many students stood with signs hoping to gain the attention of those passing by.

“No means no, no matter what”, “Consent is everything”, and “The absence of no is not yes” are just a few of the messages displayed on those signs.

One student, who is an advocate and a survivor of sexual assault, is hoping these messages will give comfort to other survivors.

“I just really hop other survivors see they are not alone and to know there is someone out there that believes them,” said Susie Lokhorst.

The issue of sexual assault is usually recognized every April across the nation.

But UMD wanted to emphasize that campus sexual assaults often happen early in the academic year.

Statistics have shown activities like “homecoming” on college campuses may cause students to more drink alcohol.

This can lead to a lack of judgment and communication when engaging with others.

“There are approximately 2,000 students on campus this fall. Many of them are experimenting with alcohol for the first time, their experiencing freedom they never had before,” said Drug and Alcohol Educator Lauretta Perry. “Those conditions mixed together lead for things happening that students never intended.”

This is the second year the Stand Against Sexual Assault event has been held on UMD’s Campus.

“We realize one time messaging is not effective, we are going to be messaging again and again,” said Perry.

Lokhorst also agrees it’s going to take more to bring awareness to an issue that impacts so many women.

“There is a lot of sexual assaults happening on college campuses. It’s not going to change unless we do something to change it,” said Lokhorst.

UMD is one of many colleges across the country that has rolled out online educational trainings on sexual assault

All incoming students are required to complete the training before they can start the academic year.