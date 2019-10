#10 UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to #3 Clarkson in Season Opener

Golden Knights beat the Bulldogs 4-2.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt each lit the lamp but the UMD women’s hockey team fell to #3 Clarkson 4-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Maddie Rooney finished with 28 saves on the night as the Bulldogs will look for better results on Saturday.