DULUTH, Minn.- Heavy smoke billowed from the top of the Blatnik Bridge Friday afternoon after a car caught fire.

Cellphone video of the fire shows the car up in flames before Duluth firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was quickly put out once officials got there.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The source of the fire is not known at this time.

We will bring you more information as it comes out.