Duluth Fire Department Welcomes New Chief and 25 Other Employees in Pinning Ceremony

Friends and family filled the Great Hall at The Depot to officially welcome Chief Krizaj along with promotions of 11 other firefighters.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Department celebrated the pinning of 26 employees including their new chief, Shawn Krizaj, on Friday at The Depot in Duluth.

The department also welcomed 13 new firefighters off their probationary period along with a city housing inspector.

After turnover in the chief position, Chief Krizaj is excited to finally get down to business.

“I think I can provide both the community and the department with stable leadership for years to come. I’d like to rebuild some relationships that have not always been as good as they should be and I think there’s just some really good opportunity for growth,” said Chief Krizaj.

Chief Krizaj also says that he is excited to finally get out of the interim-chief position and make the role his own.