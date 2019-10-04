Duluth Man Charged in Duluth Cider Burglary

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a burglary at Duluth Cider in the Lincoln Park Business District has been charged.

According to the Duluth Police, 25-year-old Kyle Carl was charged on Friday with third degree burglary.

At the time of his arrest, Carl was on supervised pre-trial release for four other burglaries earlier this year.

He was also in possession of stolen property from another burglary.

Police are continuing to investigate a string of burglaries that happened last month at Vintage Italian Pizza, Ursa Minor Brewing and Marshall Construction, as well as two additional burglaries at Duluth Cider.

Police say the public is encouraged to report any further information known on these crimes to the Duluth Police Property Financial Crimes Unit at 218-730-5160.