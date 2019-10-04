E-Cigarette Usage Rising in Minnesota Youth

Vaping escalates significantly across all grade levels of Minnesota youth.

DULUTH, Minn. – E-cigarette use continues to escalate significantly among youth in every grade level in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Student Survey conducted every three years among Minnesota public schools.

Conventional cigarette use continues to decline among students and e-cigarettes are climbing.

It is not just high schoolers, eighth graders saw a 95 percent increase in students who have vaped within the last 30 days.

The student finds more than 75 percent of eleventh graders do not believe using e-cigarettes has even a moderate risk to their health.

The Minnesota Department of Health says no amount of nicotine is safe for a teen’s brain development.

The other issue is where the students are getting the products.

“In 8th, 9th, and 11th graders over 70% indicated that they got these products from their friends so it’s important that we keep pushing and advocating for Tobacco 21 policies,” said Taylour Blakemen, a health specialist for the American Lung Association.

It is legal for anyone over 18 to purchase vaping materials in Minnesota, but the national Tobacco 21 campaign is pushing for the state-wide age to purchase tobacco products to be raised to 21 in all states.

As of October 1st, over one thousand instances of lung injury because of vaping including numerous deaths have been reported nationwide.

More research information will be released about vaping by Northland students in the coming weeks.