Former UMD Coaches File Petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court

DULUTH, Minn. – Three former UMD Coaches have filed a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Former University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, former softball coach Jen Banford and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles are asking the court to review the decision of the Minnesota Court of Appeals that dismissed their lawsuit against UMD citing discrimination based on sexual orientation.

According to court records, the petition was filed on Thursday.

Last year, their state claims were dismissed because the judge found they were filed after the statute of limitations had passed and that they were based on claims that had already been decided at the federal level.

The coaches appealed that decision, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal last month.

This week, Shannon Miller accepted a reduced monetary award in her federal case of $1.96 in emotional damages, lost wages and benefits.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz also ordered UMD to pay $2.5 million in attorney’s fees, expenses and interest.

The court has 60 days to make its decision on whether it will accept the case.