Fourth Suspect Arrested in Fatal West Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say they have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting in West Duluth last month that left 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson dead.

Investigators arrested a 27-year-old female on Thursday on charges of aiding an offender.

She is currently lodged at the St. Louis County Jail where authorities say she is waiting to be formally charged.

Earlier this week, police arrested a third suspect, 29-year-old Amber Rose Louise Forrest, in connection to the fatal shooting.

Louise has been charged with one count of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.

Two other male suspects, Christopher Floyd Boder, 31, and James Michael Peterson, 38, were arrested on second-degree aiding and abetting murder charges last week.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to the North 300 Block of 62nd Avenue West around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene they found Nelson sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nelson was pronounced dead at a local area hospital.

Charges are expected to be filed later today.

This is an active investigation and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.