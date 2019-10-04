Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 10/4/19

Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Esko, Proctor, Duluth East, Cloquet, Superior and Northwestern.
Claudia Chakamian,

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Grand Rapids 18, Cloquet 42 

Duluth East 21, Hermantown 3

Proctor 14, Duluth Denfeld 0

Pine City 13, Esko 22 

Two Harbors 7, International Falls 20 

Eveleth-Gilbert 0, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42

Virginia 0, Mesabi East 42

MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Cherry 0, South Ridge 28

Ogilvie 8, Cromwell-Wright 16

Onamia 0, Cartlon/Wrenshsall 44 

WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Menomonie 13, Superior 14 

Cameron 0, Northwestern 69 

