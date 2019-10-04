Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 10/4/19
Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Esko, Proctor, Duluth East, Cloquet, Superior and Northwestern.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grand Rapids 18, Cloquet 42
Duluth East 21, Hermantown 3
Proctor 14, Duluth Denfeld 0
Pine City 13, Esko 22
Two Harbors 7, International Falls 20
Eveleth-Gilbert 0, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
Virginia 0, Mesabi East 42
MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Cherry 0, South Ridge 28
Ogilvie 8, Cromwell-Wright 16
Onamia 0, Cartlon/Wrenshsall 44
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Menomonie 13, Superior 14
Cameron 0, Northwestern 69