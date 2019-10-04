Hollywood Invasion Coming to Duluth

The Catalyst Content Festival is Happening October 9 - 13 in Duluth, Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – A festival years in the making will present it’s Duluth debut on Wednesday, October 9.

The Catalyst Content Festival, originally ITVFest, first began in Los Angeles in 2006.

Flash forward to today, and the Festival has survived, thrived, and grown through two states. It now resides in Minnesota.

Philip Gilpin Jr. is the Executive Director of Catalyst, but it hasn’t always been that way.

Gilpin took over the Festival, eventually moving it to Vermont to provide a more quaint, intimate setting.

After six years, the Festival outgrew Vermont, and Gilpin was on the search for a new home base.

Gilpin wanted to find a small town with world class theatres as well as infrastructure to accommodate for the hundreds of folks who come to the Festival year-after-year.

Gilpin believes Duluth is an “arts town” at heart, which will help the Festival thrive for years to come.

The Catalyst team looked at countless cities across the Northern United States before settling on Duluth.

The Catalyst Content Festival is happening Wednesday, October 9 – Sunday, October 13 in Duluth.

There are three main venues where content will be on display, and networking will take place: Zeitgeist, NorShor Theatre, and Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater.

Click here to purchase tickets, and to learn more information about the Catalyst Content Festival.