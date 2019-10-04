Lester Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – After closing down for almost a year Lester Park’s pedestrian bridge overlooking amity creek has finally reopened.

Cracks in the support beam and other structural damage caused much concern for the safety of those visiting the trail.

And last November, the city of Duluth’s Parks and Recreaction barricaded the bridge after deeming it unstable.

Over the summer, the bridge was replaced after an administrative review by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.