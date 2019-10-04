Picking the Perfect Pumpkin In a Sea of Gourds

DC's Best Produce Farms is Expected to Keep Their Patches Open Through Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a sea of pumpkins, gourds and vegetable for sale on the corner of Arlington Avenue and Central Entrance in Duluth.

In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot swings by the temporary produce stand set up for the Halloween season.

For more than 20 years, DC’s Best Produce Farms has set up shop at the busy Duluth intersection.

The farm has locations at the following places:

Central Entrance, Arlington Ave

Superior Napa on Tower Avenue

Miller Hill Mall Duluth

Cloquet Lemon Tree

Pike Lake Holiday Gas station

Two Harbors Carmodies

Brainerd Bike Shop on Washington Avenue

Grand Rapids next to Sammy’s Pizza

Moose Lake across from Lamperts Lumber

Staff expect the stands to remain open through Halloween. They’re open seven days a week, until dusk.