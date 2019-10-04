Prep Soccer: Lumberjack Boys Win in OT, Hilltopper Girls Blank Rails

The Duluth Marshall girls and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys picked up wins on Thursday.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Otto Cockburn’s goal in the opening moments of extra time would be the difference as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team end their season with a home win over Proctor 1-0 Thursday night at Bromberg Field.

And in girls soccer action, Gianna Kneepkens finished with a hat trick as Duluth Marshall knocked off Proctor 7-0. The Hilltoppers will wrap up their regular season Saturday at home against Bemidji.