Prep Volleyball: Rails Top Hawks in Five-Set Thriller, Hilltoppers Sweep Hunters

Both Proctor and Duluth Marshall got wins on their respective home courts.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a match between two of the Lake Superior Conference’s undefeated teams, the Proctor volleyball team outlasted Hermantown 3-2 Thursday night at the Rails Gym.

Other scores include Duluth Marshall getting the home sweep over Duluth Denfeld 3-0 while Ashland blanked Cloquet 3-0.