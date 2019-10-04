Superior Street Reopens Following Lester River Bridge Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. – The $2 million reconstruction project of Lester River bridge is now complete.

Residents will no longer have to endure traffic detours after a portion of Superior Street was shut down to handle those repairs.

This is the first major restoration of the bridge since it was built in 1973.

The reconstruction included repairing elevation issues impacting the bridge.

Sidewalks along the bridge and the stretch of superior street were also repaved.

Businesses in the area say they are happy the project is finished.

“We are feeling great about it. Our clients are able to use our parking lot again. they don’t have to park on 60th or blocks away,” said Veterinary Technician

Nearly 5,000 cars a day were diverted to London Road during the closure of this portion of superior street.

The traffic light installed on London road to help direct that traffic has also been removed.