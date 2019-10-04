Trampled By Turtles to Sing National Anthem at Twins Playoff Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Trampled by Turtles will be singing the National Anthem at the Twins playoff game on Monday.

The band made the announcement on their Twitter page Friday afternoon.

We’re singing the National Anthem before the @Twins play the @Yankees for ALDS Playoff Game 3 this Monday Oct 7th. Tune in and Go Twins! pic.twitter.com/Qth29ju9NG — Trampled by Turtles (@tbtduluth) October 4, 2019

The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday for game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. CT on Monday.