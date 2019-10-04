Trampled By Turtles to Sing National Anthem at Twins Playoff Game

Site Staff,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Trampled by Turtles will be singing the National Anthem at the Twins playoff game on Monday.

The band made the announcement on their Twitter page Friday afternoon.

The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday for game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. CT on Monday.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like