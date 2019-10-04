UMD Soccer Falls to Augustana at Home

Bulldogs lose to the Vikings 1-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team battled in a close game, but they would fall to Augustana 1-0 Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

The match was scoreless in the first half. But in the second half, the Vikings would score in the 81st minute. Bulldogs goalkeeper Sophia Grenz kept it close with eight total saves on the night.

UMD will be back in action on Sunday for NSIC play as they face Wayne State College at Malosky Stadium.