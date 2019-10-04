United Healthcare Confirms Layoffs In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – United Healthcare in Duluth has laid off some of its workers, but the company would not confirm how many employees are affected.
United Healthcare released the following statement Thursday:
“UnitedHealthcare works every day to help make health care more affordable, while ensuring the business remains well-positioned for continued growth. As part of that commitment, we regularly review our products, services and workforce to ensure we are serving our customers and members as efficiently and effectively as possible.”