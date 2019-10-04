Update: Fourth Suspect Charged in Fatal West Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say they have charged a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting in West Duluth last month that left 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson dead.

Investigators say they charged 27-year-old Taylor Fredrickson on Thursday with one count of aiding an offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Fredrickson told police that she was with one of the suspects during the hours of the murder.

Police say they later determined this to be false.

The complaint says Fredrickson is the girlfriend of 31-year-old Christopher Boder who has been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Earlier this week, police arrested a third suspect, 29-year-old Amber Rose Louise Forrest, in connection to the fatal shooting.

Louise has been charged with one count of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact and is accused of trying to hide evidence.

Two other male suspects, Christopher Floyd Boder, 31, and James Michael Peterson, 38, were arrested on second-degree aiding and abetting murder charges last week.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to the North 300 Block of 62nd Avenue West around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene they found Nelson sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nelson was pronounced dead at a local area hospital.

Charges are expected to be filed later today.

This is an active investigation and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.