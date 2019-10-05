German Oktoberfest Takes Over Hoops Brewing

Grab your lederhosen's and dirndls, friends and get ready for some German beer here in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Men dressed in Lederhosen’s, women showed off their dirndls, and beerdrinkers from all over the Northland got a little taste of Germany in Duluth Saturday.

Hoops Brewery hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration and the people had a chance to try some special beers including the number 704 Apple Ale, and number 67 Wiesn Bier. Hoops tells us it’s always a good time bringing a slice of of Germany here to little old Duluth.

“We pride ourselves in our German beer here. We really like the German styles a lot so we are sort of taking advantage of that and offering all our great German beer to the people for a little taste of Germany here”, said Brian Gowan, Assistant Manager, Hoops Brewing.

The party continued until midnight Saturday at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park.