Gov. Walz Celebrates Manufacturing Week with a Visit to LSC

Recently LSC's growth of their integrated manufacturing program led to its relocation to downtown Duluth, separating students from the main campus.

DULUTH, Minn. – In honor of manufacturing week in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a stop at Lake Superior College to hear about the school’s vision for their manufacturing program.

Gov. Walz spoke with LSC leaders about the importance of encouraging young people’s interest in manufacturing careers.

“This sense of innovation that’s happening in Minnesota is really appealing and you get young people in there and you realize that not only can you make a living of 50–60 thousand dollars a year the average wage is 67 thousand dollars a year plus benefits and healthcare that they can be part of something bigger,” said Gov. Walz.

This was just one stop in the governor’s week-long tour to different school’s and manufacturing facilities around the state in order to learn more about their needs.