Knights Hand Saints Football First Loss of Season

Eric Soderberg broke the single-season program record with 22 tackles.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team was unable to get much going against the reigning UMAC champs, as Martin Luther got the 27-6 win to hand the Saints their first loss of the season.

The Saints got on the board in the second quarter, when Zach Edwards connected to Mitchell Adrian for the 24-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, and that would be all the Saints would score.

Eric Soderberg recorded 22 tackles, which broke the single-season program record. Edwards completed just 13 passes for 104 yards.

The Saints (4-1) will look to get back on track next weekend on the road against Northwestern.