Mavericks Hand Bulldogs Football First Loss in Top-15 Matchup

Armani Carmickle caught the only touchdown pass for UMD in Saturday's loss.

MANKATO, Minn. – The No. 12 Minnesota Duluth football team had another slow offensive start on Saturday, but could never really get anything going, as No. 3 Minnesota-State Mankato got the 52-7 win to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. This was the Bulldogs’ first NSIC loss since Sept. 16, 2017, when the Mavericks defeated them, a streak going back of 24 games.

The Mavericks scored early and often, scoring at least a touchdown each quarter, while the Bulldogs didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter. Garrett Olson replaced John Larson in the second half, and completed an eight yard touchdown pass Armani Carmickle for the only Bulldogs score. Olson finished the day with eight competitions for 130 yards.

The Bulldogs (4-1) will be back in action at home next weekend against Wayne State. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.