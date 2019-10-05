New Fitness Studio Opens in Duluth

Movo Studio officially opened their doors Saturday night

DULUTH, Minn.- Move and be moved. That’s the goal for a Duluth fitness center that is just getting started in its new space downtown.

Movo Studio is all about moving to make a difference in your life and those around you. Movo focuses on high intensity workouts that will make their customers feel strong and comfortable in their own skin. The owner says this workout facility can leave a lasting impression on you.

“You come to our space, you are here to move physically but hopefully we can empower you and inspire you and motivate you to move in your space. To be so moved that you feel empowered to make a difference in your word whatever that means for you”, said Jessica Rossing, Owner and Founder of Movo Studio.

Movo is located at 20 North Second Avenue East in Duluth.