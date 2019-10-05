No. 1 Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Falls in Exhibition

Justin Richards, Dylan Samberg and Nick Swaney all scored for No. 1 UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – Justin Richards, Dylan Samberg and Nick Swaney all scored in UMD’s first game since the national championship, but the University of Alberta got the 5-3 win over the No. 1 Bulldogs in Saturday’s exhibition.

Each goaltender played a period in the tune-up. Hunter Shepard made nine saves, Ben Patt made five saves and Ryan Fanti made nine saves.

Richards was wearing an A on Saturday and will join co-captains Hunter Shepard and Nick Wolff as an assistant captain.

The Bulldogs will officially open the 2019 season next weekend, hosting UMass-Lowell. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.