No. 10 Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 3 Golden Knights to Split Series

Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt both scored for No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team had a big bounce back win on Saturday, upsetting No. 3 Clarkson 2-0 to get its first win of the season and split the series.

Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt both scored in the win, and also scored both goals for the Bulldogs in Friday’s loss. Maddie Rooney posted her first shutout of the season, making 29 saves.

The Bulldogs (1-1) will open WCHA play next weekend at home against Minnesota State-Mankato. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 3:07 p.m.