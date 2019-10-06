Bulldogs Women’s Soccer Falls to Wildcats in Overtime

Sophia Grenz made four saves in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team once again battled through regulation to force overtime, but the Bulldogs could not get the job done as Wayne State got the 1-0 win.

Abby Sutton scored five minutes into overtime to give Wayne State the win. Sophia Grenz finished with four saves for the Bulldogs. Logan Nash led the way with three shots, two of which were on goal.

During halftime, UMD alumni were honored and the team held a ceremony for the Top-25 from the first 25 years of the program.

The Bulldogs (3-6) will look to snap their five-game losing streak next weekend on the road when they play Northern State on Friday and MSU-Moorhead on Sunday.