Denfeld Boys Hockey Hosts Annual Skate with the Hunters

The event brought dozens of young hockey players to the Heritage Center to skate with the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team was back on the ice on Sunday but not for a practice or a game. The team held their annual Denfeld Skate With the Hunters and hosted dozens of kids for an afternoon of skating.

The team organized games, skills and drills for the young hockey players and had some open skate time as well, plus the team provided the kids with lunch after the fun was over.

The event gives the Hunters the chance to get back on the ice, have some fun, give back to the community and help teach the next generation of hockey players some skills.

“It was a pretty good turnout. It’s a chance for us to get our rinks together from the western part of town that serves our Denfeld program. It’s kind of fun for our players as well to skate with these kids. I’m happy with the turnout, happy to see some enthusiastic young people,” Denfeld boys hockey coach Dale Jago said.