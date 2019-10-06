St. Louis River Alliance Hosts Fall Colors Fundraiser

The annual SLRA Fall colors train ride and fundraiser.

DULUTH, Minn.- All aboard the train! It was a packed ride on the Lake-Superior Mississippi railroad Sunday for the St. Louis River Alliance Fall fundraiser.

People had the chance to ride the tracks along the St. Louis River and see it from a bit of a different perspective.

SLRA officials spent the ride teaching people on the train all about the fall colors along the river bank and what it is the river alliance actually does.

“This is one of the ways that people can actually connect to the river,” SLRA executive director Kris Eilers said.

The Fall colors train ride fundraiser brings in almost $5 thousand for the St. Louis River Alliance each year.