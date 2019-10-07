American Red Cross Urging People to Prepare for a Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Its National Fire Prevention Week.

The American Red Cross in Minnesota is urging people to make sure they are prepared in the event of a fire.

In the U.S., house fires take the lives of seven people every day.

One way to get prepared is to have an escape plan, including having at least two ways to get out of your home.

It is also recommended to test all smoke detectors monthly and change the batteries once a year.

If a smoke detector isn’t working replace it as soon as possible.

When replacing it, there are a few things to look for in a new detector.

“A 10 year alarm with batteries enclosed. If they cook, things smoke and the alarm goes off. People tend to take out the batteries. These you cannot do that,” said American Red Cross Disaster Manager Tony Guerra.

If anyone needs a smoke detector, the American Red Cross will install one free of charge for those who cannot afford to purchase one.

