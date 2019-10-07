Black Beach Campground Construction to Continue Through Winter

Black Beach campground construction continues.

SILVER BAY, Minn.- The Black Beach Campground is wrapping up phase one of construction.

49 camp sites have been built with water, sewer and electricity.

Phase two of construction, which will include building a main office and shower building, will continue all Winter long.

“Honestly, it’s been exciting putting this puzzle together and it’s the fruition of this, of getting it competed, but I feel like the harder part now is making sure that we operate it to the satisfaction of those who are going to use it,” Silver Bay city administrator Lana Fralich said.

Campground construction proposed completion is April 15, 2020, sites open may 15.

Reservations can be made online here, starting in January.