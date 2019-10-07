Guest Orchestra to Perform at UMD Thursday Evening

The Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra will be in Duluth Thursday, October 10 to Perform

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, October 10, you have the chance to sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra.

David Edmunds, Associate Professor of Music Education, stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about the upcoming performance.

The Superior Court Rising Stars Steel Orchestra members have served as ambassadors of the U.S. Virgin Islands during the group’s 38-year-history.

Edmunds has visited the U.S. Virgin Islands to hear the engaging and vibrant orchestra perform ahead of their concert in Duluth.

The concert is happening at Weber Music Hall on the campus of UMD at 7:30.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance. Ticket Prices: Adult $15 | Senior (62+)/Veteran $10 | UMD Faculty & Staff $8 | Student (18 & under) $8

Meanwhile, a free performance is taking place on Wednesday, October 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Humanities 170 on the campus of UMD.

This event will give the public a chance to play the steel drums.