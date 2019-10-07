“Haitian Temptation” Al Sands Set to Fight Next Month in Norway

Sands will take on IBO International Cruiserweight champion Kai Robin Havnaa.

DULUTH, Minn. – Al Sands has his next fight lined up and once again, he’s going overseas.

According to Team Sauerland Boxing, the “Haitian Temptation” is going to Oslo, Norway on November 16th. He will take on IBO International Cruiserweight champion Kai Robin Havnaa, who is top male boxer in Norway.

Sands is coming off his first fight in the United States in nearly two years back in August, where he defeated Deshon Webster at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.