Judge Rules Former Kozy Building Could Come Down

The Decision was Made Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Louis County judge has decided the former Kozy Bar building can be torn down.

The decision was made Monday by Judge Eric Hylden who said there is “no feasible and prudent option for historic renovation” for the building.

Former Kozy owner Eric Ringsred sued the city last April claiming the city did not do enough to preserve the historic building.

Later that year the Duluth Economic Development Authority authorized the demolition of the building saying it was beyond neglected following two fires in 2010.

Plans to demolish the building last year were then stalled when Ringsred filed a temporary injunction.

“It is in the best interest of the community to reactivate this site with new construction. I have heard frequently from residents who are eager to see something new and positive happen at this corner. This decision helps make that happen,” said Mayor Emily Larson.

The court decision will stay for 30 days after which the city has the greenlight to demolish.

City attorney Gunnar Johnson says a contractor for demolition has not been lined up yet.

Ringsred lost ownership of the Kozy building after failing to pay taxes.