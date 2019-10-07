Junior Justin Richards Named Assistant Team Captain for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Richards is coming off a breakout year last season which saw make a 21-point improvement from his freshman year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Before the season started, the UMD men’s hockey team announced that Hunter Shepard and Nick Wolff would wear the “C” on their jerseys this upcoming season. And this past weekend, we found out who would be wearing the “A”.

“It’s definitely a big honor. There’s a handful of guys in there that can be in the same position. But just the fact that the guys voted for it and the coaches believed in me to be able to represent this team and this program is definitely a huge honor,” said Richards.